High School Female Quarterback Throws Touchdown Pass In First Game

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly with news of the high school quarterback who threw a touchdown pass in her very first varsity game. That's right, her - Holly Neher, the first female quarterback for the Hollywood Hills Spartans in Florida may be the first female in state history to throw a touchdown pass in a game.

KELLY: I was jumping up and down, said Holly. It felt amazing.

