Someone Steals $7,000 In Legos

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In Grandville, Mich., somebody broke into Brian Richards' home in the middle of the night. They didn't take cash. They didn't swipe any electronics. He may wish they had because instead, they stole $7,000 worth of Legos. Fox 17 in Michigan reports Richards' Lego collection filled a room. He's been collecting the building blocks since he was 5. Richards hopes police can help him. His message to the thief - leggo (ph) my Legos. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.