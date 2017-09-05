© 2020 WFAE
Yale Renames Calhoun College After Pressure From Students And Community

Published September 5, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
This Feb. 2, 2007 file photo shows Calhoun College, one of the 12 residential colleges housing Yale undergraduates at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. (Bob Child, File/AP)
The name “Calhoun” will be removed Tuesday from a residential building at Yale University. John C. Calhoun was a Yale graduate, U.S. vice president and a white supremacist who supported slavery. Student activists, faculty and some members of the community lobbied the administration to change the name, which they viewed as a symbol of racism.

Here & Now's Phoebe Petrovic ( @phoebepetrovic) reports.

