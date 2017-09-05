Zoë Quinn On #Gamergate

You may have heard of Gamergate, the 2014 Internet … event that exposed much of the world to the sexism and abuse that are rampant in some corners of online culture. But what do you know about the woman who was at the center of it?

Game designer and programmer Zoë Quinn dealt with a barrage of hateful, violent trolling. And she survived. She tells the story in her new book, “Crash Override.”

GUESTS

Zoë Quinn, Author,”Crash Override: How Gamergate (Nearly) Destroyed My Life, And How We Can Win The Fight Against Online Hate”; Independent video game developer and programmer; @unburntwitch

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

