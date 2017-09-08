© 2020 WFAE
Caribbean Tourism Officials Assess Damage After Irma

Published September 8, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
In this Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, photo, damage is left after Hurricane Irma hit Barbuda. Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed a number of people, with Florida in its sights. (Anika E. Kentish/AP)
Hurricane Irma hit hard in Turks and Caicos early Friday, knocking out all communications with the islands. Earlier this week the storm destroyed most of Barbuda and wreaked havoc on St. Martin and St. Barts.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with  Hugh Riley, secretary general of the Caribbean Tourism Organization, a development agency representing all 28 Caribbean countries. Riley is in Antigua, where he arrived Thursday night as part of an emergency response team.

