Friday News Roundup - International

The island of Barbuda has been effectively wiped out by the record-breaking Hurricane Irma, which also devastated many other island locales, including Anguilla and St. Maarten. And more storms are on the way. How much destruction will this hurricane season bring to the Caribbean?

Speaking of destruction, North Korea seemed to up the ante this week with a supposed hydrogen bomb test that prompted an urgent response from the U.N. and conflicting messages from President Trump.

We’ll also have the latest on the refugee crisis in Myanmar as more than 140,000 Rohingya Muslims flee the country under treacherous conditions.

And Facebook owns up to selling $100,000 in political ads to fake accounts that originated in Russia.

GUESTS

Ambassador Derek Mitchell, Senior adviser to the Asia Program at the U.S. Institute of Peace; served as U.S. ambassador to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar from 2012 – 2016

Courtney Kube, National security and military reporter, NBC News; @ckubenbc

Julia Ioffe, Staff writer, The Atlantic; @juliaioffe

