© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indiana Farmer Honors Princess Leia Of 'Star Wars' Fame

Published September 11, 2017 at 6:27 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In "Star Wars," characters returned as visions.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "STAR WARS: EPISODE V - THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK")

ALEC GUINNESS: (As Obi-Wan Kenobi) Luke.

MARK HAMILL: (As Luke Skywalker) Ben?

GREENE: Well, don't be alarmed if you're flying over Indiana and get a vision of Princess Leia. Farmer Jeremy Goebel designed a corn maze with the outline of Leah's face and her distinctive hair. He said it's a tribute to Carrie Fisher, the late actress who died last year along with her mom, Debbie Reynolds. The Force is strong in that family. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition