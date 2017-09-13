A Good Reason To Not Propose On A Bridge

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You ever look at those disastrous moments and say, it's better when life's more interesting, right? I hope that is where Seth Dixon is this morning. The guy was proposing to his girlfriend in Kansas City, down on one knee on a cute bridge, and he dropped the ring between two wooden boards into the water. Friends dove in and looked but never found it. The photographer, who posted video of this, wrote that the couple left with no ring but with hearts full of love and memories. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.