JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon took another shot at Bitcoin this week, calling it a fraud and saying the market will eventually blow up. And late last week, state-owned media in China reported that Beijing plans to ban all cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks about Bitcoin’s future with Jason Bellini( @jasonbellini) of The Wall Street Journal.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.