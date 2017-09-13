Studies Show Link Between Multiple Sclerosis And Gut Bacteria

Two recent studies have found strong evidence that intestinal bacteria play a role in multiple sclerosis, an incurable autoimmune disease. The studies advance our understanding of how the microbiome is linked to multiple sclerosis and what potential treatments or prevention methods might be developed for the disease.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Sharon Begley ( @sxbegle) of our partners at STAT about what the findings mean.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.