In Europe, Concerns Rise About ISIS Fighters Coming Home

Published September 15, 2017 at 1:45 PM EDT
Two policemen patrol Barcelona's Plaza Catalonia ahead of a demonstration condemning the attacks that killed 15 people in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks on Aug. 17-18 in Barcelona and Cambrils that also left more than 120 injured. (Manu Fernandez/AP)
As ISIS loses territory in Iraq and Syria, authorities in Europe fear that people who left to fight for the group will return to Europe and carry out attacks across the continent. There have already been examples of that in recent months.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with BuzzFeed security correspondent Mitch Prothero ( @mitchprothero), who is tracking ISIS and its connections in Europe.

