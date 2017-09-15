In Europe, Concerns Rise About ISIS Fighters Coming Home

As ISIS loses territory in Iraq and Syria, authorities in Europe fear that people who left to fight for the group will return to Europe and carry out attacks across the continent. There have already been examples of that in recent months.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with BuzzFeed security correspondent Mitch Prothero ( @mitchprothero), who is tracking ISIS and its connections in Europe.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.