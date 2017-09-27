It's Not A Tumor!

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. File this under things your mom told you not to do. A British man had a cough he couldn't kick. He's a smoker, so doctors assumed it might be a lung tumor. When they went in with forceps, what they in fact found was a toy traffic-cone he had been given as a gift when he was 7. The patient confessed he used to swallow Playmobil pieces as a kid. Doctors pulled it out, and good news. That cough? It is gone. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.