You Own It, You Better Never Let It Go

GREENE: So you have a shot, an opportunity, to be part of Eminem's music journey. USA Today reports a company working with his production team filed with the FCC making it possible to invest in his catalog of songs. A person involved in the deal said you'll feel like you're earning money each time you play Eminem's music. In other words, yeah, you kind of own it.

