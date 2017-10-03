© 2020 WFAE
In Rural California, A Man And His Truck Help Feed The Hungry

Published October 3, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
Jeff England delivers food to Trinity County California’s hungriest and most isolated residents. (Lisa Morehouse/KQED)
Trinity County in Northern California is one of the state’s most food insecure regions, meaning many people there don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

Reporter Lisa Morehouse ( @cafoodways) accompanied the county’s food bank director on his 10-hour food delivery route in this isolated region.

This piece was produced in collaboration with the Food & Environment Reporting Network, a nonprofit, investigative news organization.

