In Rural California, A Man And His Truck Help Feed The Hungry
Trinity County in Northern California is one of the state’s most food insecure regions, meaning many people there don’t know where their next meal is coming from.
Reporter Lisa Morehouse ( @cafoodways) accompanied the county’s food bank director on his 10-hour food delivery route in this isolated region.
This piece was produced in collaboration with the Food & Environment Reporting Network, a nonprofit, investigative news organization.
