© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Proof Of The Dangers Of Pumpkin Spice

Published October 6, 2017 at 5:00 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A high school in Baltimore had to be evacuated yesterday because of a suspicious odor coming from the third floor. Fire engines and ambulances showed up. Two students and three teachers were taken to the hospital as a precaution. What, might you ask, was the dangerous material that could have led to such action? Turns out the suspicious substance was a pumpkin spice air freshener. School officials didn't go into details about what happened. And really, can you blame them? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition