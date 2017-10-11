Woman Pulled Over For A Fake DUI And A Marriage Proposal

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

A woman in Palmdale, Calif., was pulled over by the sheriff's department. It seemed like a typical DUI. She is seen in a video outside her car doing a sobriety test. An officer had her walk in a straight line then instructed her to turn around, and that is when she saw another officer on his knee holding a ring. It was a stunt. She did say yes. On Facebook, the Palmdale Sheriff's Department welcomed their colleague's fiancee to the tan-and-green family.