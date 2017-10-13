A Place Where Everyone Gets 'Seinfeld' Entrance Music

(SOUNDBITE OF JONATHAN WOLFF'S "SEINFELD THEME")

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You ever have a friend who comes up with an annoying idea but deserves some credit? Well, a college student in Arizona put a sensor on the door of his dorm room. Every time someone walks in, well, this happens.

(SOUNDBITE OF KNOCKING)

EVAN GENUISE: Come in.

(SOUNDBITE OF "SEINFELD" SCENE TRANSITION SOUND EFFECT)

GREENE: Yup - from "Seinfeld." I'm a "Law & Order" guy. So Steve, come in.

(SOUNDBITE OF "LAW AND ORDER" CLANG SOUND EFFECT)

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

You can't do that to the studio door.

