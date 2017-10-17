© 2020 WFAE
Former Trump Adviser Arthur Laffer On The Republican Tax Plan

Published October 17, 2017 at 1:40 PM EDT
Economist Arthur Laffer, known as "the father of supply-side economics" and who was an economic advisor to President Ronald Reagan, speaks to an executive committee meeting of the California Republican Party at their convention in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Oct. 4, 2013. (Reed Saxon/AP)
The Trump administration says it wants lawmakers to pass the Republican tax overhaul plan by the end of the year. It aims to spur revenue by cutting taxes for U.S. businesses and earners, including the country’s wealthiest. Arthur Laffer is considered by many to be “the father of supply-side economics,” the theory that forms the backbone of the current overhaul plan.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Laffer, who was also a Trump campaign adviser and an adviser to President Ronald Reagan.

