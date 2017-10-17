Sports Lesson: Don't Let Up Until The Game Is Officially Over

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We're taught from an early age to never give up. But sometimes you just can't take it anymore. Case in point, a Bosnian soccer team called Bosna Visoko. They were down by one with two minutes left in a recent game. The other team took their sweet time to intentionally run out the clock. Most of the Visoko players were so annoyed they all sat down in protest. Ha. That'll show 'em, right? Maybe not. The opposing team took advantage of the moment and scored two more goals. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.