Astronaut Scott Kelly's View From Space

Former astronaut Scott Kelly joins us to talk his out-of-this-world year in space, and where we might be headed next – think Mars.

Watch LIVE On Facebook:

____

Guest:

Scott Kelly, a retired astronaut who set the record for the longest single space mission by an American astronaut. Author of “ Endurance: A Year In Space, A Lifetime Of Discovery” and “ My Journey To The Stars,” a children’s book. ( @StationCDRKelly)

From Tom’s Reading List:

National Geographic: Here’s What It’s Like To Spend A Year In Space — “Sometimes when I’m looking out the window it occurs to me that everything that matters to me, every person who has ever lived and died (minus our crew of six) is down there. Other times, of course, I’m aware that the people on the station with me are the whole of humanity for me now. If I’m going to talk to someone in the flesh, look someone in the eye, ask someone for help, share a meal with someone, it will be one of the five people up here with me.”

USA Today: Hitch A Ride With Scott Kelly As He Relives A Year In Space — “A self-professed risk junkie since childhood, Kelly lives for the kind of adrenaline rush blasting off into space provides. So much so that this former U.S. Navy fighter pilot and test pilot has done it four times.”

The Verge: Astronaut Scott Kelly’s Book Is The Closest You’ll Get To Experiencing Space Yourself — “Between 2015 and 2016, Kelly spent 340 days on the International Space Station (ISS) — the longest any American has ever spent in free fall around our planet. The purpose of the mission was to study how long periods in zero gravity affect the human body and mind. After all, if we want to go to Mars one day — a trip that’d last about nine months, at current rates of travel — we’d better know how to get there healthy.”

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.