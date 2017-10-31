Lawmaker Who Backed Ore. Cellphone Law Gets Caught Breaking It

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Under a new law in Oregon, you are not allowed to hold your phone while driving. State Representative Julie Parrish supported that bill. In related news, State Representative Julie Parrish was driving the other day. KATU TV reports she was pulled over for violating a new cellphone law. She now faces a $265 fine. KATU broke the story because Parrish was looking at her phone for directions to KATU, where she had an interview scheduled. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.