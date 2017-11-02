© 2020 WFAE
A World Series Ring And An Engagement Ring In One Night

Published November 2, 2017 at 5:04 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Actually, great morning, if you're Carlos Correa. He's the shortstop for the Houston Astros, who won the World Series last night. He spoke on the field to FOX.

(SOUNDBITE OF FOX NEWS BROADCAST)

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: You've dreamed of this your whole life, this feeling. Is it everything you thought it would be?

CARLOS CORREA: It's everything and more.

GREENE: And on camera, he turned to his girlfriend.

(SOUNDBITE OF FOX NEWS BROADCAST)

CORREA: You make me the happiest man in the world. Will you marry me?

GREENE: One championship ring, one engagement ring, not a bad night. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.