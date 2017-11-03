Friday News Roundup - Domestic

New York came under attack this week, with eight people killed in what’s being called an act of terror.

“Prosecutors say [the suspect] waived his Miranda rights and confessed during a hospital interview to having carried out the attack after being inspired by ISIS videos he watched on his cellphone,” NPR reports.

The focus on the suspect’s online connection with ISIS brought additional attention to the role of social media networks in politics, something they were already discussing with lawmakers in hearings this week.

In response to the violence, President Trump called for a change to immigration policy.

The president and congressional Republicans are also pushing for a change in the tax code, though a new poll suggests the public isn’t that excited to see lawmakers pivot to taxes.

Meanwhile, the first indictments in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election were handed down.

And whether it’s in Hollywood, New York or Washington, victims of sexual harassment continue to step forward with accusations against powerful men.

GUESTS

Mary Louise Kelly, National security correspondent and host, NPR; @NPRKelly

Shane Harris, Senior writer, The Wall Street Journal; Future of War fellow, New America; author, “At War: The Rise of the Military-Internet Complex” and “The Watchers: The Rise of America’s Surveillance State”‘; @shaneharris

Gail Delaughter, Reporter, Houston Public Media; @Gail_HPM

Ben Reiter, Senior writer, Sports Illustrated

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.