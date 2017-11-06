Hippo Gives Up On A Chance To See What's Outside Zoo's Gates

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with the story of a female hippopotamus who wanted to see the world - sort of. The young hippo lives at the Ramat Gan Safari in Israel. And one evening after the park had closed, the gate was left open. And she decided to sneak out. Surveillance video showed her walking out of the gate into the wide, open world. But about two minutes later, before security guards could chase her down, she turned around and came back on her own - smart hippo. Trust us. It's a crazy world out here. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.