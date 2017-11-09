© 2020 WFAE
GOP Lawmakers Call On Roy Moore To Step Aside If Sexual Misconduct Allegations True

Published November 9, 2017 at 3:33 PM EST
Roy Moore, GOP Senate candidate and former chief justice on the Alabama Supreme Court, speaks during the annual Family Research Council's Values Voter Summit at the Omni Shorham Hotel on Oct. 13, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Top Senate Republicans are calling for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore to step aside if allegations published Thursday by The Washington Post are true. The Post spoke with several women who allege that Moore made inappropriate sexual advances when they were teenagers and he was a district attorney in his 30s.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest from Andrew Yeager ( @andsygr), reporter at WBHM in Birmingham, Ala.

