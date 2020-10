It’s truffle season, a time when many upscale restaurants incorporate white and black truffles into their dishes.

Regalis Foods founder Ian Purkayastha ( @IanPurkayastha) has had a longtime love affair with truffles. He joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss his memoir “ Truffle Boy: My Unexpected Journey Through the Exotic Food Underground.”

