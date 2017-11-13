Dry Cleaning Bag Inspires Italian Designer

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the outfit of the day. An Italian designer's dress is inspired by the clear plastic clothing cover used by dry cleaners. Yes, the outer layer is a clear plastic bag topped by that hanger flap that says we love our customers. The cape sheer overlay dress, as the emperor's new clothes are called, might best be worn with something underneath. Advertisements suggest you will want to launder the dress yourself. Of course - can't risk taking it to the cleaner. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.