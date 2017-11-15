Episode 805: War And Peace And Cows

If you're in South Sudan and something big happens in your life — you get married, you buy property or pay a penalty for a crime — cows are most likely involved. Cows are currency and credit card and bank account rolled into one. In South Sudan, banks can go bankrupt — cows are more reliable. At least that's how it used to be.

But in 2013, war broke out in South Sudan. Armed militias invaded and rampaged villages. They burned homes to the ground and attacked women, children and babies. They also undertook the largest cattle heist that anyone can remember. Now when survivors tell stories of their experiences, one thing they all speak about is how will they ever return home - or find peace - without cows?

Today on the show: Gregory Warner of NPR's podcast Rough Translation goes to South Sudan to find the missing cows.

Music: "Blue Eyes." Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts , PocketCasts and .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.