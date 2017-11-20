The FCC And The Wave Of Deregulation

While much attention has been paid to potential legislation passing through Congress or to the actions of the president, the Federal Communications Commission has been quite active, according to the headlines:

“FCC begins scaling back internet subsidies for low-income homes,” reports Verge

“F.C.C. Opens Door to More Consolidation in TV Business,”writes the New York Times

“TV stations are about to track you and sell targeted ads, just like Google and Facebook,” [reads a headline on the Los Angeles Times

“FCC: Local TV and radio stations don’t need local studios,” says Engadget



The agency oversees everything from the ownership of local TV news (where millions of Americans get their information) to rural broadband expansion. We’ll look at what the deregulation means for you, your access to information and your privacy.

GUESTS

Cecilia Kang, Technology reporter, The New York Times; @ceciliakang

Gloria Tristani, Former FCC Commissioner (1997-2001); special policy advisor, National Hispanic Media Coalition @GloriaTristani

Bret Swanson, Visiting fellow, American Enterprise Institute; president, Entropy Economics, a technology research firm; fellow, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation; @JBsay

