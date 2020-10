He doesn’t know how much time he has left, but a medical diagnosis has a man from Springfield, Massachusetts, preparing for the end. As he waits, though, that man is discovering new ways to make a difference while he’s still here. Like making old bikes new for poor kids.

Erika Lantz ( @ejlantz) of WBUR’s Kind World ( @WBURKindWorld) has the story.

