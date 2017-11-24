© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Black-ish' And What's Making Us Happy This Week

By Linda Holmes
Published November 24, 2017 at 5:00 AM EST
Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson play Bow and Dre Johnson on <em>Black-ish</em>.
Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson play Bow and Dre Johnson on <em>Black-ish</em>.

ABC has followed up on the lessons of Modern Familywith several successful and high-quality family comedies. One of them is Black-ish, the only network comedy other than Modern Familyitself to land an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series for both of the last two years.

Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings are the hosts of the Gimlet Media podcast The Nod, their show about black life and culture. They join the panel this week to talk about Black-ish, from its precocious kids to its eye for detail, from its Juneteenth episode to its celebration of Trading Places.

We also talk about what's making us happy this week. Brittany is happy about a show you can find on Netflix; Eric is happy about a show he's finally caught up with; Stephen is happy about an anniversary celebration; and I am happy about a podcast that's back for a second season.

Find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter: me, the show, Stephen, Brittany, Eric, producer Jessica, and producer emeritus Mike.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes