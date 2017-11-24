Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Black-ish' And What's Making Us Happy This Week

ABC has followed up on the lessons of Modern Familywith several successful and high-quality family comedies. One of them is Black-ish, the only network comedy other than Modern Familyitself to land an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series for both of the last two years.

Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings are the hosts of the Gimlet Media podcast The Nod, their show about black life and culture. They join the panel this week to talk about Black-ish, from its precocious kids to its eye for detail, from its Juneteenth episode to its celebration of Trading Places.

We also talk about what's making us happy this week. Brittany is happy about a show you can find on Netflix; Eric is happy about a show he's finally caught up with; Stephen is happy about an anniversary celebration; and I am happy about a podcast that's back for a second season.

