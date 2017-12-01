© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Just Call It DIY Traffic Planning

Published December 1, 2017 at 5:04 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, living in LA, I know nightmarish traffic, but I have never been driven to do what a guy in China did. He got a bucket of white paint and a brush and hand painted new arrows on the road. He was trying to free up a lane usually going in the other direction, but which he thought was being underutilized. Cars were zooming around him as he painted. He said he just wanted a smoother commute. But he was caught on camera, and he was fined. So much for vigilante civil engineering. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition