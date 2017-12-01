Ray Dalio: What Would Happen If You Were 100% Honest With Your Colleagues?
Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episode Transparency.
About Ray Dalio's TED Talk
Entrepreneur Ray Dalio would want somebody to tell him if he's about to make a mistake. So in his company, even the most junior employees are expected to give him--the boss--critical, honest feedback.
About Ray Dalio
Ray Dalio is the founder of the world's biggest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, which manages $160 billion.
His book, Principles, describes his business philosophy of "radical transparency" which he believes is the key to Bridgewater's success.
