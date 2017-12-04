Sarah Huckabee Sanders And The Modern White House Press Secretary

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defends and deflects from the White House. Is she just doing her job? We’re taking a look inside the briefing room with people who are there every day.

Guests:

Major Garrett, chief White House correspondent for CBS News. ( @MajorCBS)

Kathleen Parker, columnist for the Washington Post. ( @kathleenparker)

Martha Joynt Kumar, emeritus professor of political science at Towson University.

From Tom’s Reading List:

Washington Post: Trump Built A Wall. Her Name Is Sarah. — “When White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders asked the press corps Monday to preface their daily briefing questions with a statement of thankfulness, reporters obliged.

Or, should we say, obeyed.

For this, no doubt, Sanders was grateful.”

What’s true? And what is the White House saying? Donald Trump tweets and talks a lot. Over the weekend on taxes, Michael Flynn, the FBI. We’ll look at that. And then his press secretary is left to take the follow-up questions. For Sean Spicer, it was all too much. He quit. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders just toughs it out. And truth? If you ask her about that, be ready for some hardnosed Sarah. This hour, On Point: Truth, the president, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders. — Tom Ashbrook

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.