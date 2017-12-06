© 2020 WFAE
Gay Rights, Religious Freedom At Issue In 'Masterpiece Cakeshop' Supreme Court Arguments

Published December 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM EST
Lydia Macy, 17, left, and Mira Gottlieb, 16, both of Berkeley, Calif., rally outside of the Supreme Court which is hearing the 'Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission' today, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in the case of the baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a gay couple — Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission.

The court’s ruling could change the boundaries of free speech and have huge ramifications for religion and gay rights.

We’re joined by advocates on both sides of this First Amendment dispute.

This show airs Wednesday at 10 a.m. EST. 

Guests:

David Savage, Supreme Court and legal correspondent for the Los Angeles Times. ( @DavidGSavage)

Rachel Tiven, CEO of Lambda Legal, supporting the Colorado Civil Rights Commission. ( @rachelbtiven)

Michael Moreland, Villanova law professor and supporter of the cake shop owner. ( @MorelandMP)

From Tom’s Reading List:

Los Angeles Times:  Supreme Court Appears Skeptical Of Colorado Baker’s Refusal To Make A Wedding Cake For Gay Couple — “The Supreme Court gave a mostly skeptical hearing Tuesday to a Colorado baker’s claim that he had a free-speech right to refuse to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.”

They wanted a wedding cake.  Two gay men in Colorado. He didn’t want to bake it for them.  The Masterpiece Cakeshop owner.  And yesterday, that clash went before the US Supreme Court.  The couple say they should have been protected by anti-discrimination laws.  That gay couples are not second class citizens.  The baker says he’s an artist, and his freedom of expression and religion are on the line.  This hour, On Point:  the high court hears the Masterpiece Cakeshop case. — Tom Ashbrook

