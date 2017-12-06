Jim Beam Presents The Smart Decanter

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. I bring you the perfect drinking buddy.

(SOUNDBITE OF AD, "JIM BY JIM BEAM")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As man) Hey, JIM, what's the weather today?

FRED NOE: (As JIM) I have no idea, but I do know it's the perfect weather to enjoy bourbon.

That is JIM. He's a talking decanter who pours bourbon on command. Jim Beam is selling this thing for 35 bucks, according to USA Today. JIM's voice belongs to a master distiller in Kentucky, but it deactivates after six months. Then JIM becomes a pumpkin. Or, just a decanter. It's MORNING EDITION.