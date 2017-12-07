Pearl Harbor Hero Posthumously Awarded The Bronze Star

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Here's a story of a recognition long overdue. Joe George got in his fair share of trouble during his time in the Navy. He got into a lot of fights. He described himself as a big farm boy. But that rebellious spirit saved lives on December 7, 1941.

George was stationed on the USS Vestal. It was a repair ship. And that December, it was in Pearl Harbor, working on the battleship USS Arizona.

JOE GEORGE: When we tied up outboard of her, she was on battleship row.

MCEVERS: She was on battle row. That's Joe George talking in a recording made in 1978. He was speaking to an oral historian.

RON MARCELLO: This is Ron Marcello interviewing Joseph George for the North Texas State University oral history collection.

KELLY: Marcello asked the veteran to take him back to 1941 just before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

MARCELLO: Let's talk about that weekend of December 7.

KELLY: George said everything was routine. He'd gotten up, had breakfast.

GEORGE: Sunnyside, cold, cold French fries with bacon.

KELLY: And bacon - then he went back to his bunk, and he heard somebody yell, general quarters, a call to action because the ship was in danger.

GEORGE: In fact, I jumped up, and the first thing I saw was a Japanese plane coming down.

MCEVERS: A Japanese plane coming down - the start of the attack. There was no PA system, so Joe George started to yell.

MARCELLO: OK, so what did you do then after you had roused the rest of the crew?

GEORGE: The only thing I can say about myself that day is that - (unintelligible), believe it or not - my conscience was my guide.

KELLY: His conscience was his guide. George saw that the Arizona was engulfed in flames. It was sinking. Sailors were trying desperately to escape.

GEORGE: They were stranded all over - on the ship, and they were trying to get off. They were surrounded by fire.

MCEVERS: Donald Stratton was fighting for his life on the Arizona. He told his story for a video produced by Stars and Stripes, the military newspaper.

DONALD STRATTON: The deck was so hot. We couldn't hardly walk on it. And we finally a hold of a sailor aboard the USS Vestal.

MCEVERS: That sailor they got a hold of was Joe George. And somehow, he found a way to help.

STRATTON: Joe George through us a heaving line, which is a smaller, nine-thread line with a monkey's fist on it and a weight where you can get the line across and quite a ways across 60, 70 feet. And he probably made about three or four passes with that and finally got a line over to us. And he tied up a heavier line that we could hang onto 'cause we couldn't hang onto the smaller line.

KELLY: Stratton used that line to go hand over hand to safety. Joe George ended up saving a total of six lives that day. He was commended for what he did, but he never received a medal for it.

MCEVERS: Donald Stratton and others wanted to make sure Joe George did get a medal for it, and they've been lobbying for that to happen for years. Joe George died in 1996. But today in Pearl Harbor, his family is being presented with a Bronze Star Medal with a Combat V. The V stands for valor.

KELLY: And we want to say thank you to the University of North Texas librarians for getting us that recording of Joe George and also to Stars and Stripes.

