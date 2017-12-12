Using Music To Explore The Problems Of Lake Erie

It may be hard to imagine a composer being inspired by public hearings and court cases. But Lake Erie and its problems take center stage in a new oratorio from Cleveland composer Margaret Brouwer.

Elizabeth Miller ( @llmiller12) of Great Lakes Today has more on the piece and its recent premiere.

