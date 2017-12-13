© 2020 WFAE
Fossils In New Zealand Reveal Penguins Used To Be Bigger

Published December 13, 2017 at 6:42 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the march of the giant penguins. Fossils in New Zealand reveal penguins used to be bigger. The largest Emperor penguins today stand less than four feet. But a prehistoric penguin was 5-foot-10 when swimming and weighed 220 pounds. Pittsburgh hockey fan David Greene will appreciate this. The AP compared the giant penguin to the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was a little bit shorter but heavier than Sidney Crosby. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

