Latest 'Star Wars' Movie Is Out Of This World

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Some friends here at NPR West and I went to see the new "Star Wars" movie last night. No spoilers, I promise, especially because I don't want to ruin this space flick for people in space. NASA is going to try to screen "The Last Jedi" for astronauts on the International Space Station. I mean, if they're having trouble, couldn't R2 just use that doohickey to project it like he delivered Leia's message?

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "STAR WARS: EPISODE IV")

CARRIE FISHER: (As Princess Leia) Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You're my only hope.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.