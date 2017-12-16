MIKE PESCA, HOST:

And now it's time for a Lightning Fill In The Blank. The rules are these. Panelists get 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as possible. Each correct answer is worth 2 points.

Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Mo and Tom have 2. Negin has 5.

PESCA: OK. We have flipped a coin. Tom has chosen to go first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank. On Friday, the eighth movie in the blank franchise was released.

TOM BODETT: "Star Wars."

PESCA: Correct.

PESCA: On Thursday, the FCC repealed longstanding rules on blank.

BODETT: Net neutrality.

PESCA: Correct.

PESCA: In a meeting with the House Judiciary Committee this week, the deputy attorney general defended special counsel blank.

BODETT: Eric Mueller.

PESCA: Robert Mueller - close.

BODETT: Robert Mueller. Excuse me.

PESCA: We'll take it.

BODETT: Yeah.

PESCA: Powerful winds helped fuel the wildfires continuing to blaze across blank this week.

BODETT: Oh, California, Los Angeles, yeah.

PESCA: Yup. "The Shape Of Water," "The Post" and "This Is Us" led the nominees for the 2017 blank awards.

BODETT: Golden Globes.

PESCA: That is right.

PESCA: A company in Japan has started using a drone to fly around the office and blank.

BODETT: Scan for lazy people.

PESCA: It flies around and tells people to go home. To help deal with the negative health effects of overworking, an office security firm in Japan has introduced a drone that flies around playing annoying music to pressure employees to leave.

BODETT: Holy smokes. And here we just pipe that music in.

PESCA: Yeah.

PESCA: Inspired by this, an American company has also introduced a drone to its work environment. This one flies around trying to stop employees from hiding out in the toilet to take an hour-long nap in the middle of the day.

BODETT: See, that's what I would've suspected.

PESCA: Bill, how did Tom do?

KURTIS: Tom got five right for 10 more points. He has a total of 12. He has the lead, and he's the one to beat.

PESCA: All right.

PESCA: This means, Mo, you're up next. Fill in the blank. Three people were injured on Monday after an alleged ISIS supporter detonated a pipe bomb in blank.

MO ROCCA: Oh, the pipe bomb was in New York.

PESCA: Correct.

PESCA: President Trump was notably absent from a summit on blank held this week in France.

ROCCA: Oh, climate.

PESCA: Right, climate change.

PESCA: On Wednesday, the Fed announced the third blank hike of 2017.

ROCCA: Well, it would have to be a rate hike.

PESCA: Correct.

PESCA: This week, Charles Jenkins, the soldier who defected to blank during the Cold War, passed away at the age of 77.

ROCCA: That would be North Korea.

PESCA: Right.

PESCA: An Irish judge dismissed a potential juror this week after the man revealed he was blank.

ROCCA: Revealed that he was a leprechaun.

PESCA: It was after he revealed that he was 54 years old and in love for the first time.

On Thursday, it was announced that 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets were being purchased by blank for $52 billion.

ROCCA: The Walt Disney Company.

PESCA: Right.

PESCA: This week, scientists discovered a 512-year-old blank in the North Atlantic.

ROCCA: Ship - treasure.

PESCA: Shark.

ROCCA: Shark, shark.

PESCA: Tired of having her deliveries stolen off the porch, a woman in Oregon got revenge on the thief by blanking.

ROCCA: I saw this. She tackled. She ran after. And...

PESCA: She tricked them into stealing a box of dirty diapers.

ROCCA: Exactly, exactly.

PESCA: Yes.

ROCCA: Diapers.

PESCA: Over the past few weeks, thieves have stolen several Christmas deliveries off of Angie Boliek's front porch, so she decided to take matters into her own hands. With the help of her 4-month-old son, Boliek filled a decoy package with dirty diapers and left it out overnight. By the next morning, the package was gone, meaning the thief had either learned his lesson or considered himself a hero for saving someone from the worst Christmas gift ever.

PESCA: Bill, how'd Mo do?

KURTIS: He did five right, 10 more points - total of 12, which means he's tied with Tom.

PESCA: OK.

PESCA: And so Bill, how many does Negin need to win?

KURTIS: Four to win.

PESCA: All right, four to win.

NEGIN FARSAD: OK.

PESCA: Here we go. OK, Negin, this is for the game. Fill in the blank. On Wednesday, Minnesota's Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith was selected to replace blank in the Senate.

FARSAD: Al Franken.

PESCA: Right.

PESCA: Protests in Israel continued this week over President Trump's decision to recognize blank as the capital.

FARSAD: Jerusalem.

PESCA: Correct.

PESCA: This week, it was reported that Trump adviser blank was escorted from the White House by security.

FARSAD: Omarosa.

PESCA: Right.

PESCA: On Tuesday, Ed Lee, the first Asian-American mayor of blank, passed away at the age of 65.

FARSAD: San Francisco.

PESCA: Right.

PESCA: This week, an Australian town's plans to celebrate its 150th anniversary were put on hold after blank.

FARSAD: It started hailing.

PESCA: After they realized they had the year wrong and the town turned 150 three years ago.

PESCA: Thanks to a new ballot initiative, anyone in Ohio over the age of 21 would be able to grow blank in their home.

FARSAD: Marijuana.

PESCA: Yes.

PESCA: Following allegations of sexual misconduct, PBS announced they indefinitely were suspending distribution of blank's show.

FARSAD: Tavis Smiley.

PESCA: Right.

PESCA: A man in the U.K. is complaining to Amazon after they shipped his order of blank in a hundred feet of protective brown paper.

FARSAD: Tangerines.

PESCA: Bubble wrap.

PESCA: The man who ordered the small roll of bubble wrap arrived home to find a giant package on his front porch. And after a Richard Leakey-esque (ph) dig, he found his bubble wrap was in there, beneath a hundred feet of protective packing material. As if this weren't enough, that box was then put inside another box that was stuffed with packing peanuts and then put inside a panic room that only Jeff Bezos had the combination to.

PESCA: Bill, did Negin do enough to win?

KURTIS: Yes, six right - 12 more points, total of 17 - and the champ this week.

FARSAD: Thank you very much.

(APPLAUSE)