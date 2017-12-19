Marist College Releases Annual List Of Annoying Words

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Marist College released its annual poll of annoying words. People say which expressions they like least. One choice is literally - often used in ways that aren't literal, like my jaw literally hit the floor. No offense, but the phrase no offense but is unpopular. Fake news is, too. But the champion annoying expression, the New England Patriots of annoying words, having won the poll nine times in a row, is the simple shrug whatever.