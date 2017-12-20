Society Hits A New Low: The 'Selfieccino'

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene, wondering what happened to just grabbing a cup of coffee. The Tea Terrace, a cafe in London, has introduced the selfieccino. Here's what's involved - you take a headshot of yourself, you send it to the cafe using an app, your image is uploaded into a machine, your image shows up in the froth of your cappuccino, and then you drink yourself. The owner of The Tea Terrace tells Reuters everything these days has to be Instagram worthy. Does it? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.