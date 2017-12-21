Iowa First Spouse Doll Of Kevin Reynolds Is Truly A First

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Kim Reynolds broke the glass ceiling as Iowa's first female governor. You might say her husband, Kevin, broke the mold. In the State House, a display case has dolls of former first ladies. The dolls all use the same mold but have different inaugural gowns. Kevin Reynolds at first said just get a GI Joe doll for me. But in the end, they used a new mold and put him in a tuxedo. Yesterday's event was also for the first time called the first spouse doll unveiling. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.