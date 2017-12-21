Saxophonist Miguel Zenón On Jazz And His Native Puerto Rico

With guest host Tom Gjelten.

Grammy-nominated saxophonist Miguel Zenón talks jazz and his native Puerto Rico.

This show airs Thursday at 11 a.m. EST.

Guest:

Miguel Zenón, saxophonist and composer with multiple Grammy nominations, including best Latin jazz album for his latest album “Tipico.” ( @miguelzenon)

Playlist For This Show:

Miguel Zenón, a jazz musician who grew up in a low income housing project in San Juan Puerto Rico, has been nominated for the best Latin Jazz Album. It’s his fifth Grammy nomination. He lives now in New York, but Zenón has stayed close to his Puerto Rican roots, both in his music and in his activism. As a jazz teacher, he tells students to respect the music that came before them. This hour, On Point: Miguel Zenón, his music and his message. — Tom Gjelten

