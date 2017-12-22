© 2020 WFAE
How Airfare Is Changing

By Stacey Vanek Smith
Cardiff Garcia
Published December 22, 2017 at 3:38 PM EST
Our own Stacey Vanek Smith had to pay through the nose to fly home for Christmas. And not just because it was Christmas — her ticket was way more expensive than usual.

As we say in the news business: Stacey is not alone. Airfare dynamics have changed a ton in the past few years.

On today's show: Why it's getting cheaper to fly to some types of cities and more expensive to fly to others. Also: Why Stacey will probably get a better deal next year.

