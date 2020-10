According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration is considering a rollback of Obama-era regulations on offshore oil drilling. The rules were put in place following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Emily Glazer ( @EmilyGlazerWSJ) of The Wall Street Journal.

