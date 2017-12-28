Florida Man Punches ATM After It Spews Cash

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. OK. Say you're withdrawing money at an ATM and it spits out too much cash - moral dilemma, right? So do you take the extra money like it never happened or maybe call the bank tomorrow? Or do you do what Michael John Oleksik (ph) allegedly did? The Florida man got so mad at the ATM for messing up that he punched it causing $5,000 in damages. He's facing criminal mischief charges. He said he was in a hurry and just didn't know what to do. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.