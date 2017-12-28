Power Outage At Disneyland Shuts Down Several Attractions

(SOUNDBITE OF THE SHERMAN BROTHERS' "IT'S A SMALL WORLD")

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Christmas is a busy time at Disneyland. The weather's nice. The kids are off from school. But it turns out long lines are not the worst thing that can happen at the happiest place on Earth. Yesterday, a power outage shut down several attractions. The people stuck on the It's A Small World ride were very unlucky. A generator kicked in, and the ride's notoriously grating music played for 30 minutes.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE SHERMAN BROTHERS' "IT'S A SMALL WORLD")

KING: A small world, indeed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.