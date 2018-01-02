How Innovators Are Shaking Up The Status Quo And Charting The Future

With guest host Sacha Pfeiffer.

As we start off 2018, we’re looking at how innovators are changing the world, from healthcare to food production to renewable energy.

Guests:

Mark Stevenson, futurologist and author of “ We Do Things Differently: The Outsiders Rebooting Our World.” ( @Optimistontour)

Amy Webb, professor of strategic foresight at the NYU Stern School of Business and author of “ The Signals Are Talking: Why Today’s Fringe Is Tomorrow’s Mainstream.” ( @amywebb)

Ashley Atkinson, co-director of Keep Growing Detroit, an organization that promotes urban gardening.

Some people don’t just think differently, they do differently. A new book looks at some of those doers – people who are trying to solve the world’s most difficult problems. To find them, the author went to places where things are most broken, from failed political systems to collapsed economies to threatened food supplies. This hour, On Point: innovators and innovations that are changing our world for the better. — Sacha Pfeiffer

